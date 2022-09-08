Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation

Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.

In a release, police said the tragic crash in a construction zone on McKay Road in the city's southwest end happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 27.

"This complex and ongoing investigation has continued, and with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, the deceased victims, who range in age from 20-23, were positively identified late last week," police stated in a release.

Curtis King, River Wells, Jason Ono-O'Connor, Luke West, Jersey Mitchell and Haley Marin were all reported missing the night of Sat., Aug. 27. According to Barrie police, officers discovered the crash scene at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 28.

It's believed the group was on their way to a casino in Innisfil when the car they travelled in plunged into a large, deep concrete pit in the centre of the closed road between Veterans Drive and County Road 27.

Police ask anyone who travelled along McKay Road between the late afternoon on Fri., Aug. 26 and 2 a.m. Sun., Aug. 28, to contact investigators by calling 705-725-7025, extension 2162.

Barrie police concluded the release with the statement, "If investigators determine further updates are needed, the information will be released to the public at that time."