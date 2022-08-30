Deadly Barrie, Ont. crash investigation will take time: police

Police continue to search for answers after six young lives were cut short in the early morning hours Saturday in Barrie, Ont.

Barrie police say they expect the investigation into the "tragic event" to take some time to complete.

Three of the victims were reported missing earlier in the day on Saturday.

Police posted pictures of Curtis King, 22, River Wells, 21, and Jason O'Connor, 23, after they were alerted the group hadn't been in contact with family or friends since early that morning.

"It's out of character to not have made contact," Barrie police told CTV News at the time.

Shortly afterwards, police added Luke West, 22, to the group of those missing.

And a few hours later, two young women, Jersey Mitchell, 20, and Haley Marin, 21, were also added to the list of those missing.

Friends close to the six missing individuals said each of their phones were going straight to voicemail.

They believe the group was on their way to the casino at Georgian Downs around 6 a.m. Saturday, but they never made it.

"The group of young people killed on the weekend in that tragic car accident did not visit the casino," stated Rob Mitchell, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment communications director.

"The police have been to the site and reviewed all surveillance footage and spoke with staff, and they did not attend the casino over the weekend. There have been some rumours, I am told, posted on social media claiming to have seen one or more of their party at the casino. This is not true," Mitchell added.

It wasn't until 2 a.m., nearly 20 hours after they were last seen, that the car was found with all six inside, having crashed into a large concrete pit in a construction zone.

No one survived.

The crash happened at an active construction site in Barrie, the city confirmed. (CTV News Toronto)

According to the City of Barrie, the area is the site of an infrastructure project with new water mains and sanitary sewers being built at McKay Road and Veterans Drive.

"McKay Rd sewer work is scheduled to continue along with watermain installation on Veterans Dr during the summer months," the City's website notes. "Motorists are reminded that there is no access through the road closure or work zone."

A makeshift memorial continues to grow at the crash site, with flowers, a football, a teddy bear and cans of beer, a tribute to the young lives taken too soon.

A makeshift memorial is set outside a crash scene on McKay Road in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Aug. 29, 2022. (CTV News Barrie)

On Monday evening, friends arrived and placed a wooded cross at the scene littered with tributes to the victims, including "Forever in our hearts" written across it.

A cross with tributes to the Barrie, Ont., crash victims is placed at the site on McKay Road. (CTV News)

At the same time, a private vigil was held at a park in downtown Barrie for the family and friends of one of the victims.