6 people reported missing believed to be victims of fatal crash in Barrie

Barrie police are investigating a fatal collision that killed six people who are believed to have been reported missing Saturday night.

Officers discovered a single-vehicle crash on McKay Road, near County Road 27, around 2 a.m.

Police say all six occupants inside died in the collision. Investigators believe they are the same six people that were reported missing to police late Saturday night.

Officers are currently on the scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, check back later for more updates.