Friends and family identify all six people killed in Barrie crash

Friends and family have identified all six young adults killed in a single-vehicle crash in Barrie's south end Sunday.

Officers discovered the crash site - confirmed by the city as an active construction zone - on McKay Road, near County Road 27, around 2 a.m.

Police said all six occupants - 4 men and 2 women in their early twenties - died in the collision. Jennett Mays, Barrie Police Service's communications coordinator, told CTV News they are believed to be the same six people that were reported missing to police late Saturday night.

Heartfelt condolences have been pouring in since the news broke, with a memorial set up near the crash scene for the victims.

While Barrie police have yet to release any of their identities, family and friends have begun sharing details about who they were.

According to his father, Jason Wright, one of the six killed was 22-year-old Curtis King. Wright was one of many who visited the crash site Monday.

"Curtis was full of life and always willing to help anyone, everyone," Wright told CTV News. "I just ask everyone please give all of the affected families some time to grieve and be respectful."

Karen Ross is mourning the loss of her friend Haley Marin, who she confirmed as the second person killed in the crash. Ross told CTV News that she spoke with Marin the morning before her disappearance and said she knew something was wrong when she didn't hear back from her that evening.

Ross described Marin as a "beautiful soul" when discussing the loss of her friend, whom she's known since the age of seven.

Kayleigh Bryant-Nordeen, a friend of Marin, also confirmed the death of 23-year-old River Wells.

"Haley and River are definitely some of the purest people I've ever met," she said. "When everyone started posting the missing stuff and they didn't answer, that's kind of just, obviously, we knew something was wrong."

A devastated Bryant-Nordeen told CTV News that she and another friend were planning to go with the group of six but decided last minute to go home.

Local lacrosse player-turned-coach, Luke West, was confirmed to have been the fourth person killed in a tribute by the Barrie Minor Lacrosse Association and the Bombers Jr C. Lacrosse Club to their Facebook page.

Lacrosse coach Jim Lowe remembered the 22-year-old as an incredible man and "a hell of a lacrosse player."

He said West was someone who gave back to the game he loved by volunteering at lacrosse clinics.

"He just did it because he wanted to give back, and he became a role model for those young men," Lowe said.

Jersey Mitchell, 20, also died in the crash, her mother and brother confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Monday. Friends and family also confirmed the death of 22-year-old Jason O'Connor.

West, King and Wells were all well-known athletes within the local Barrie collegiate football and lacrosse scene.

The City of Barrie lowered its flags to half-mast, saying it was heartbroken to hear the news.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman tweeted that there would be many in the community in need of support in the coming days and weeks.

"Let's all please remember to show the strength of Barrie's compassion at this time and give respect and space to the families on this awful day and in the days ahead as our community grieves," Lehman tweeted.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

With files from CP24, Bryann Aguilar and CTV News Toronto’s Andrew Brennan