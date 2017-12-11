

A Barrie man who spent the last few years giving back to the community has died.

Frank Nelson, who spent six years battling an incurable cancer, died Friday at the age of 61.

Nelson was best known for his “Paying it Back” initiative. He helped dozens of people who were also battling cancer. His Facebook group has more than 9,600 followers.

In a 2015 interview with CTV Barrie, Nelson said “When you see the happy tears, the hugs the smiles, it's just all worth it. It really has done a lot for me. More than anybody will ever know.”

A memorial service is planned for Nelson at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and then again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.