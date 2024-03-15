Barrie man shocked to find out his $8 lottery win was actually worth a lot more

A Barrie resident has $81,185.10 to put toward his dreams after winning the second prize in the November 10 Lotto Max draw.

Benjamin McCarron purchased the winning ticket at KFF Smoke & Gift on Essa Road in Barrie.

"I checked my ticket using the ticket checker and thought I won $8 at first," he said.

When McCarron presented the ticket to the clerk, the entire terminal experienced a shutdown.

"I felt so happy," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I told my daughter, and she said, 'OMG, really, dad.' She was excited and happy," he added.

The 65-year-old man plans to celebrate his recent win by buying a new car.

Lotto Max draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays and cost $5 per play.