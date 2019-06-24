

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle in Wasaga Beach on Sunday.

Police say it happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Golf Course Road.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old male, was taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre.

Simcoe County Paramedics say the two people in the car were transported to a Collingwood hospital with minor injuries.

The cause is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP.