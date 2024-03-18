Barrie man charged with attempted murder after collision

BARRIE
    A Barrie man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after a car crash in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    South Simcoe police say the two occupants, the accused and a female passenger, managed to get out of the overturned vehicle after it rolled in the area of Line 11 and Sideroad 10 on Friday afternoon.

    Paramedics treated both at the scene for minor injuries.

    Police say the investigating officers determined that the female's injuries were "a result of intimate partner violence."

    The Barrie man, 31, was also charged with dangerous operation, uttering threats and assault.

    The identities of those involved were not provided.

    Police held the accused in custody to await a bail hearing.

