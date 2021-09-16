Barrie man and London, Ont., teen hit two cruisers during police pursuit, officers say

Barrie, Ont. -

Police arrested a Barrie man and young teen accused of fleeing officers and hitting two cruisers in a stolen vehicle.

According to South Simcoe Police, a woman told officers two suspects stole her car while she was pumping gas at a gas station in Innisfil around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

While investigating, police got a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of St. Paul Road and Edgar Street in Alcona.

Officers say it turned out to be the stolen car from the gas station.

They located the vehicle, but it took off, prompting a short police pursuit.

Police say two cruisers were struck by the suspect's vehicle before officers boxed it in and arrested the suspects.

They say no one was injured.

Police returned the stolen vehicle to the woman and learned of a second vehicle the suspects allegedly tried to take near the gas station.

Police charged a 21-year-old Barrie man with 27 offences involving a series of occurrences since the start of the month, including theft over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, flight from police and breach of probation.

A 15-year-old boy from London, Ont., was also charged. He faces vehicle theft and possession of property obtained by crime offences.

Both were held for bail hearings.