Barrie man, 65, dies in collision in Essa Township
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:32PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 2:03PM EST
A dump truck driver has died in a collision in Essa Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the dump truck collided with a full-sized pickup truck on County Road 21 between the 8th and 10th lines around 3 p.m.
(OPP/Twitter)
Police tell CTV News the pickup truck driver was uninjured.
(Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
The driver of the dump truck has been identified as a 65-year-old Barrie man.
The OPP is asking for witnesses to contact them.