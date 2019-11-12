A dump truck driver has died in a collision in Essa Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the dump truck collided with a full-sized pickup truck on County Road 21 between the 8th and 10th lines around 3 p.m.

(OPP/Twitter)

Police tell CTV News the pickup truck driver was uninjured.

(Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

The driver of the dump truck has been identified as a 65-year-old Barrie man.

The OPP is asking for witnesses to contact them.

Cty rd 21 has been reopened.

If you witnessed this collision or have any information that may help police in this investigation please call #NottyOPP at 888-310-1122.



Most collisions are preventable, due your part and put 100% of your attention on driving.

^cw — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) November 13, 2019