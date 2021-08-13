BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie has its sights set on hosting the 2023 Brier, one of curling's biggest annual events.

Barrie city council says they want to try and bring the Tim Hortons Brier to the Sadlon Centre.

"We want to do these sorts of things we're thinking ahead now. How do we support our tourism industry through a sustained recovery over the coming years?" Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said on Friday.

Earlier this week council passed a motion to apply to host the ten-day televised event, which could generate between eight and 15 million-dollars in tourism.

"I'm super stoked to hear that Barrie is going to put a bid in for the Brier," says Glenn Howard, former world and Brier champion.

Howard lives in Midland and won four Briers in his career. His 218 Brier games are more than any other player ever.

Howard likes Barrie's chances of hosting the event.

"There used to be a time when there was 10,000 to 15,000 seat arenas being used, now it's down to the four, to five to six thousand range and to me, the Sadlon centre would be the perfect venue," Howard says.

The Barrie Curling Club says there would be many spin-offs at nearby clubs if the event were held locally.

"We see a spike right after the Olympic events, so something in our community is sure to have positive impacts not only on local business but our club as well," Scott Garrett, president of the Barrie Curling Club.

Jeff Vanbodegom coached the Under 18 Men's National Champion squad in Alberta in 2019. He works full-time at CTV Barrie and says having an event in his hometown would be fantastic.

"It is what every child under 18, every kid who curls dreams of, being to the Scottie and the Brier. To have a Brier in Barrie is incredible for their ability to go and see these players play," Vanbodegom says. "It's just a really exciting event for them."

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says the next step is to submit a letter of intent and then prepare to make an official bid. Lehman says the city is more than prepared to hold the event and is and excited about its chances.