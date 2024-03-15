Barrie Legion's lottery hits milestone jackpot

BARRIE
    The Rotary Club of Barrie and Barrie Legion are doing their part to give back to the community with the Catch the Ace progressive jackpot, which is reaching a milestone of $100,000 for this week's draw.

    Thanks to proceeds from the Catch the Ace lottery, the organizations have donated over $500,000 to local charities, including the food bank, hospice, Christmas Cheer, Gilda's Club, and the Salvation Army, to name a few.

    Tickets cost $5 and the draws take place at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Barrie Legion.

    The winning ticket holder wins 20 per cent of the week's total ticket sales. If a winning ticket isn't selected, 30 per cent of ticket sales is added to the jackpot.

    The lottery is open to any Ontario resident over 18 years of age.

    Tickets are available online or in person at the Barrie Legion at 410 St. Vincent Street in Barrie Monday to Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. or Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

    The Barrie Catch the Ace lottery is approved by Ontario's Alcohol and Gaming Commission.

