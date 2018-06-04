

Barrie and Innisfil are home to two of the worst roads in Ontario, according to a new report.

The Canadian Automobile Association released its annual worst roads report on Monday, which highlights some of the bumpiest streets in the province.

Duckworth Street in Barrie was voted the third worst road on the list. The north Barrie street appeared on the list last year as the eighth worst road in the province.

Lockhart Road in Innisfil also appeared on the list in the tenth spot.

“It’s clear from the results of this year’s CAA Worst Roads campaign, that there are several roads that continue to be an issue for the public despite appearing on the list many times,” said Raymond Chan, government relations specialist for CAA South Central Ontario in a statement.

Burlington Street East in Hamilton was voted the worst road on the list, followed by County Road 49 in Prince Edward County.

CAA also released its list of worst roads in Central Ontario. Here’s a look at the top five worst roads on the list:

Duckworth Street in Barrie

Lockhart Road in Innisfil

Bayfield Street in Barrie

7th Line in Innisfil

Essa Road in Barrie

In its report, CAA said 75 per cent of participants in the annual survey highlighted potholes as the primary reason for selecting their road. Limited or no cycling infrastruture and congestion were the other primary reasons.

For a full list of the worst roads, click here.