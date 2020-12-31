BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie has added safety measures to help manage potential crowding at both the Circle at the Centre and Centennial Park Community Ice Rink.

Capacity at both rinks is 15 skaters at a time, and there is a 30-minute limit for skating. If the rink is under capacity, skaters can glide as long as they want.

At the direction of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, activities like shinny, broomball, and ringette are not allowed.

Barrie does not require masks at its rinks like Toronto and Ottawa have done. But a spokesperson for the city of Barrie encourages visitors to wear a mask if physical distancing of 2 m cannot be maintained.

The Circle at the Centre and Centennial Park rinks are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.