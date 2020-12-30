BALA, ONT. -- More people are getting to know the great outdoors the longer the pandemic goes on.

There are lots of fun and safe things to do to get outside and keep active.

While alpine skiing is on hold, Horseshoe Resort reports double the demand for nordic activities.

With 30 kilometres available for snowshoeing, cross country skiing and fat biking, the resort has plenty of space for everyone to enjoy with all the fresh snow over the past week.

However, guests need to bring their own equipment as rentals aren't available.

Further north at Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery, the skating trail is up and running for its sixth season.

The 1.2 kilometres trail that wraps around 12 acres of cranberries is a fun recreational option. However, there is limited capacity.

The trail is expected to remain open daily until March and is weather dependant. Spots can be booked in advance online.