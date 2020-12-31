Advertisement
Downtown snow removal operations to begin
BARRIE -- The City of Barrie will be performing snow removal operations in the downtown area during the overnight hours on Monday, January 4 and Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
The City asks that all vehicles should be removed from metered parking by 8 p.m. on Monday, January 4. Vehicles that are not removed by this time will be ticketed and towed. The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets, in the downtown area, during the following dates and times:
Monday, January 4, 2021 – 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.:
Bayfield Street – Simcoe to Sophia
Clapperton Street – Dunlop East to McDonald
Owen Street – Dunlop East to McDonald
Mulcaster Street – Codrington to Dunlop
Chase McEachern Way
Dunlop Street East – Poyntz to Bayfield
Collier Street – Poyntz to Bayfield
Worsley Street – Poyntz to Bayfield
Codrington Street – Mulcaster to McDonald
McDonald – Mulcaster to Sophia East
Sophia Street East – McDonald to Bayfield
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
High Street – Bradford to Park
Bradford Street – Simcoe to Dunlop West
Toronto Street – Lakeshore to Ross
Mary Street – Simcoe to Sophia West
Maple Avenue – Simcoe to Ross
Simcoe Street – Bradford to Bayfield
Dunlop Street West – High to Bayfield
Park Street – Parkside to Toronto
Ross Street – Wellington West to Bayfield
Sophia Street West – Toronto to Mary
This operation will involve rolling road closures, which will be coordinated by Barrie Police and City staff.