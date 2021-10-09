Barrie-Huronia Rotary Club brings back drive-thru meal pickup for Thanksgiving

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Orillia Club of Barrie-Huronia is hoping to take the stress out of Thanksgiving dinner for many.

For the second year in a row, volunteers from the Rotary Club were selling ready-to-go Thanksgiving Day meals. The kits included a stuffed turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread rolls and mousse for dessert.

"We started doing this as part of COVID last year when we weren't able to hold in-person events," says Aaron Styles, a member of the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia. "So we started with a virtual event where people could come, they could socially distance, pick up their meals and then enjoy in a smaller family or friends-setting at home."

The kits were selling for $99, with all food provided by Liberty North. Styles says 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales will go back into the community, helping fund the club's work.

The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia is currently working on a new fishing platform near Heritage Park and preparing for their annual Christmas Hamper project.

