

CTV Barrie





Barrie City Councillors plan to hold a special meeting on Wednesday night to decide how to proceed regarding Ward 2 Councillor Keenan Aylwin.

Aylwin is in hot water for comments he posted to Facebook on March 21. In it, he wrote that two Barrie-area MPs are "playing footsies with white supremacists."

The city's integrity commissioner recommended reprimanding the rookie councillor. His peers were forced to delay the decision at the June 3 meeting when other issues ran late, but it is expected to happen this evening.

Both MPs mentioned in the post, John Brassard and Alex Nuttall, have launched defamation lawsuits against the first-term Barrie councillor.

It's anticipated that several people will speak in Aylwin's defence tonight.

He has continued to stand by his words and has said if penalized he would take the fight to court.