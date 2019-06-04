

CTV Barrie





After a marathon council session, the vote to reprimand Barrie's Ward Two Councillor Keenan Aylwin was delayed.

It was expected that city council would officially decide on a punishment for the councillor's comments posted to Facebook on March 21, but two other topics dominated the three-and-a-half-hour meeting on Monday evening.

As per city rules, the meeting ended at the stroke of midnight, with no time left for Aylwin. Council agreed on a special meeting in the future for the matter with no specific date given.

Aylwin is in hot water for a post on Facebook that the city's integrity commissioner found violated the city's Code of Conduct. She suggested his colleagues reprimand him in her 23-page report.

Both MPs, John Brassard and Alex Nuttall, have launched defamation lawsuits against the first-term Barrie councillor.

Aylwin will be the first to be reprimanded by council since the city's code was adopted in 2010.

He continues to stand by his words and has said he will fight the issue in court if necessary.