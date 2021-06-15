BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie city councillors continued discussions on several different topics at Monday nights virtual council meeting.

Councillors finalized a motion that will no longer allow fireworks to be set off for all holidays in Barrie, restricting them only to five specific holidays a year.

The holidays include Canada day, Diwali, New years eve, Chinese new year, and Victoria day.

The city says fireworks can be used from 5 days prior and leading up to the day of the holiday.. But not after.

Another approval at Monday night's meeting was the Barrie landmark sign.

Councillor Mike McCann will now have until October 10th to raise $200 thousand dollars which would go towards funding the sign.

Companies or organizations that choose to donate will be recognized by having their names and branding built into the bottom of the sign.

Also discussed at Mondays meeting was the city’s upcoming budgetary items for 2022.

City staff has been asked to develop reports on topics that include financial commitments to the county, health unit, conservation authorities, policing, libraries and property tax and they will also look at a five and ten year plan for growth and infrastructure

The city says these reports are always part of pre-budget discussions as they help paint the financial picture for the city as council drafts the budget for 2022.