Barrie animal rescue group finds homes for 30 cats in weekend-long 'adopt-a-thon'

Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps

Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.

Yassin Jouali, 17, was last seen in France on July 12. (PGHM Chamonix Mont-Blanc/Facebook)

Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.

Next Jan. 6 hearing to show Donald Trump's 'dereliction of duty'

A U.S. House committee's prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-U.S. President Donald Trump's 'dereliction of duty' on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, with new witnesses detailing his failure to stem an angry mob storming the U.S. Capitol, committee members said Sunday.

  • New wildfire in Sudbury district

    The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.

    Northeastern Ontario forest fire (File)

  • Sault Ste. Marie Pridefest 2022 begins

    Sault Ste. Marie's 9th annual Pridefest is officially underway. Members of the local LGBT2SQI+ community and their allies gathered at city hall for a flag raising ceremony to kick off this week's events. For some, Pridefest offers a chance for people to share their experiences and show support for one another.

