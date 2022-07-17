Barrie animal rescue group finds homes for 30 cats in weekend-long 'adopt-a-thon'

A Barrie-based animal rescue group has once again teamed up with the local Petsmart to find forever homes for felines in its care.

Furry Friends Animal Shelter wrapped up a three-day long adopt-a-thon on Sunday. It was one of four that the group holds at the Petsmart on Mapleview Drive East every year.

"It's important because it helps us get cats adopted into their forever homes so that we can help other cats that need our help," says Susan Bartley, a volunteer with the rescue group.

By Sunday morning, the group had already found homes for 30 of its 45 cats it had up for adoption.

"This event is so important because we've got so many animals in need of homes," says Mike Bernhardt, the store manager for Petsmart. "We've got older cats, we've got kittens, we've got cats with special needs. They all need a special home."

Furry Friends is a no-kill shelter. It's always in need of more volunteers. For more information on how you can help, click here.