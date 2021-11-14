Barrie animal rescue group finding forever homes in weekend long 'adoptahon'

Furry Friends, a Barrie-based animal rescue group, has adopted approximately 30 cats over a weekend long 'adoptathon' ending on Sun. Nov. 14, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) Furry Friends, a Barrie-based animal rescue group, has adopted approximately 30 cats over a weekend long 'adoptathon' ending on Sun. Nov. 14, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

