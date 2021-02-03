BARRIE, ONT. -- A Midland councillor and his brother-in-law built a giant rink in his backyard in light of the cancellation of Winterama to give his kids something fun to do outside during the winter.

Jonathan Main created a crokinole rink with a twist, calling it 'crokicurl,' since he mixed in a bit of curling using small frozen jugs as stones.

"Nothing better to do on a cold day than to pour some water on the ground," Main said.

Crokicurl was initially invented in Winnipeg. Players can score the same way as in crokinole with eight posts and a hole in the centre.

Main said he took a note out of the creator's book.

"The best thing about crokicurl is the inventors shared their idea and dimensions on how to make it, and so that's the hope to make a fun thing in the backyard."