Aurora woman faces murder, arson charges for fire that claimed the life of a man
York police investigate after a fatal fire in Aurora. (CTV News Toronto)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 12:18PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 12:22PM EDT
York Regional Police homicide investigators identified the victim of a house fire in Aurora last month.
Police say 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley was killed when the house went up in flames around 1 a.m. on July 27th.
Firefighters found his body inside the house after extinguishing the blaze.
A 36-year-old Aurora woman was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder.
She is also facing several other charges, including arson.
She is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Thursday.