York Regional Police homicide investigators identified the victim of a house fire in Aurora last month.

Police say 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley was killed when the house went up in flames around 1 a.m. on July 27th.

Firefighters found his body inside the house after extinguishing the blaze.

A 36-year-old Aurora woman was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder.

She is also facing several other charges, including arson.

She is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on Thursday.