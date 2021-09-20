Attempted murder charges laid after stabbing in Georgina
Two men face charges in connection with a stabbing in Georgina, according to York Regional Police.
Police were called to the area of The Queensway South and Simcoe Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Friday to find a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Police say the victim's dog was also hit but was not injured.
The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
A Newmarket man and a Georgina man face multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Police encourage any witnesses to come forward.
