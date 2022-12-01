At least one hospitalized by air, others by land after Barrie crash

Police in Barrie are investigating a serious collision in the city's south end.

According to Barrie Police Services, the crash happened at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Police tell CTV News that the crash appeared to involve one vehicle and multiple pedestrians. Several people were transported to hospital, although police were unable to say how many or the status of their injuries.

CTV News has learned that one person has been transported by ORNGE Air Ambulance to St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. A second ORNGE Air ambulance has been requested at RVH, with two more patients potentially needing to be transported.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.