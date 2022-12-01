At least one hospitalized by air, others by land after Barrie crash

Several people were hospitalized after a crash in Barrie at Bayview & Mapleview on Thurs. Dec. 1, 2022 (Chris Garry/CTV News) Several people were hospitalized after a crash in Barrie at Bayview & Mapleview on Thurs. Dec. 1, 2022 (Chris Garry/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls

Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver