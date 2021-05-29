Advertisement
Anne Street bridge officially closed to public
Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 8:15PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Officials have confirmed Barrie's Anne Street Bridge has been closed.
The bridge is set to be closed for 18 months as the Ministry of the Transportation is replacing the popular thoroughfare.
As of Saturday morning, free shuttle buses have begun running in the area to help pedestrians get around the construction.
Anne Street is now closed from Edgehill Drive to Donald Street.
