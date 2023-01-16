Angus library kick-starts BuddyUP! club for teens

A summer activity has blossomed into an after-school BuddyUP! program.

"I started this program in the summer after realizing there was a great need in our community for teens on the spectrum to socialize and build friendships," said Kathleen Burroughs, founder and program facilitator of BuddyUP! Social Skills for teens diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

BuddyUP! focuses on skills such as maintaining eye contact, expressing yourself appropriately, maintaining conversations and making friends through playing board games, participating in social exercises and fun social activities.

The program runs every Monday evening between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Essa Public Library Angus Branch for teens aged 13 to 17.

This is a paid program where parents can choose one hour for $25 or register their teen for the full two-hour session for $45.