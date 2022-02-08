Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Barrie, Ont., girl

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl who was last seen in Barrie, Ont., Tuesday evening.

Officers say Arabella Vienneau was last seen at a residence on Tunbridge Road by a family friend at 5:30 p.m. EST.

She is described as three-foot tall and 30 to 40 lbs., with green eyes and blonde hair, and possibly wearing red pants, a grey t-shirt and a navy blue bomber style jacket.

Police did not provide a description of any suspected abductor.

Police say they have concerns for the child's well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or 911.