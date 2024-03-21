Allandale Recreation Centre is ringing in the spring season with a luncheon for 55+

Spring is in the air, and the Allandale Recreation Centre (ARC) in Barrie is ringing in the season by hosting a spring luncheon for individuals 55 and older.

The luncheon will be held on Thurs., March 28, at 12 p.m. in the recreation centre's main hall on the upper level.

The afternoon event will include sandwiches, drinks, desserts, and music by Rick Groves.

There will be a $12 fee to participate in the luncheon.

The Allandale 55+ Centre provides a range of in-person recreation, education, and fitness opportunities, as well as events and workshops for individuals aged 55 and above.

To register for the event, contact Heather Kenehan or call 705-728- 6332. Payment will be accepted at the door.