Affordable housing, downtown market and new public library in Barrie outlined in things to look forward to in 2022

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman outlines five things to look forward to in 2022 in his annual New Year’s message to residents, shared on Friday.

First, Lehman said council would hear from the city’s Housing Task Force about new plans to tackle homelessness and recommendations for “dramatic changes” to address affordable housing in Barrie.

Second, the West End Revitalization Task Force will address council regarding a new downtown market plan.

“This idea has been floated for nearly 10 years, and overwhelming public interest makes it an exciting opportunity to get off the ground in 2022,” Lehman said in his message.

“With a new bus building being built at Allandale GO Station this year, the repurposing of the downtown terminal into a local food market that can be a new, permanent attraction in the west end, bringing tourists and residents alike to the west end, can finally proceed.”

Third, council will hear from the city’s Performing Arts Task Force about a plan for Barrie’s new concert hall.

“While COVID has meant most live events were on hold the past two years, the plan for this new facility is one of the most eagerly anticipated projects in years, with more than a thousand residents responding to an online survey to help shape the project,” Lehman said.

Fourth on the list of things to look forward to in 2022 is opening the city’s third public library – the Holly Branch.

“Designed with the families of southwest Barrie in mind and located a stone’s throw from the Holly Rec Centre at Mapleton/Essa, the branch will be the newest community building in our fast-growing city,” Lehman said.

Finally, Lehman said he is looking forward to returning to summer events in central Ontario.

“With all the twists and turns of COVID, I know better than to claim this is a sure thing. But as of the time of writing, Omicron looks like it will be terrible, but brief,” Lehman said.

“For us in Barrie, with any luck, that means Kempenfest, Boots and Hearts, Canada Day, Promenade Days, and the Barrie Fair; beaches, baseball tournaments, parks, patios.

“There is magic in summer events in Barrie; the energy of crowds, live music, fireworks and food vendors, fair games and midway rides. I miss it, and I imagine you do too. More than anything, I’m sure we all want to return to normal in the year to come.”

Lehman said he hopes residents continue to support local businesses in 2022 and will push for more public spaces, better long-term care, and more robust mental health support.