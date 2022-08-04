Adjala-Tosorontio man wanted by police

The OPP need help from the public to find 39-year-old Matthew Rozins, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

His last known address is in Loretto in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio, according to police.

Rozins is described as five foot seven, 178 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a medium muscular build.

Police say there may be a risk to public safety and ask people not to approach Rozins and call 9-1-1 immediately.