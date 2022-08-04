Adjala-Tosorontio man wanted by police

Police are looking for 39-year-old Matthew Rozins on Aug. 4, 2022 (OPP). Police are looking for 39-year-old Matthew Rozins on Aug. 4, 2022 (OPP).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M

A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver