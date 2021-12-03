Additional eating disorder services soon- to-be available in Simcoe Muskoka

In response to the need for specialized services for children and youth diagnosed with eating disorders, the Ontario government is investing $8.1 million this year.

Increased access to mental health and eating disorder services are just some of the services that will be included through the Roadmap to Wellness.

The government is providing $11.1 million in funding through the Roadmap to Wellness to support a list of specialized eating disorder services for children, youth, and adults.

Services include:

$10.5 million to support specialized, intensive inpatient.

Day treatment services to fill gaps in care for people with severe needs.

Day treatment services for outpatient services with moderate to severe needs in areas with long waitlists or no services available.

$600,000 to support early intervention programs for eating disorders that meets the diverse needs of children, youth and young adults.

“Through these investments, our government is expanding access to care so that more children and youth with eating disorders can receive specialized treatment, bringing hope and peace of mind to families,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliot.

According to Elliot, health care providers have seen a surge in need of eating disorders services, specifically amongst children and youth.

Elliot mentions that the purpose of this funding is to support 14 additional beds and ten additional day treatment spaces to help patients with eating disorders transition from inpatient care to community care more successfully.

For more information visit the government's website.