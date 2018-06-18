

CTV Barrie





A pedestrian, who was struck by a motorcycle late last month, has died while in hospital.

Walter MacDonald Hill was struck by the motorcycle on May 29 while attempting to cross Highway 6 near Owen Sound.

The 80-year-old pedestrian and the motorcycle rider, a 63-year-old West Grey man, were taken to hospital.

At the time, Hill’s injuries were considered life threatening. He died while in hospital on June 13. The injuries to the motorcyclist are concerned minor.

No charges are pending at this time.