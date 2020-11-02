BARRIE, ONT. -- Public health is reporting a staggering 75 new COVID-19 cases across Simcoe County and Muskoka since Friday.

Six people are currently hospitalized with the virus. There are 207 active cases in the region.

The numbers released Monday show 23 cases in New Tecumseth, 15 in Bradford, 12 in Barrie, and eight in Innisfil.

The remaining cases are among residents in Ramara, Tay, Clearview, Collingwood, Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Gravenhurst, Penetanguishene, Tiny, Wasaga Beach and one case pending.

There are 10 individuals under 17 listed as having tested positive over the weekend. Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Simcoe County schools Monday morning.

Three seniors' facilities are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Granite Ridge Retirement Residence in Gravenhurst and Riverwood Senior Living in Alliston.

According to the health unit, the virus has claimed 50 lives across the region since the start of the pandemic.

