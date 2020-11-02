BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe County school boards recorded eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with five closed classrooms.

Hillcrest Public School in Barrie has one classroom closed after a single case was reported.

Banting Memorial High School in Alliston closed two classrooms after reporting one positive case, while Tay Shores Public School in Victoria Harbour closed two classrooms after listing two new positive tests.

Three individuals tested positive at Innisfil Central Public School in Lefroy. No classrooms have been closed as a result.

Meanwhile, on Friday, public health declared an outbreak at Bradford District High School after the third case of COVID-19 was reported, and the health unit deemed the virus may have been spread at the school. This marks the fourth positive case since the school reopened in September. Two classrooms have been closed.

The public and Catholic boards have not closed any schools.

For a list of COVID-19 cases in schools across the region, click here.