BARRIE, ONT. -- The numbers released Monday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit lists 55 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death since Friday.

The death reported Tuesday brings the number of virus-related lives lost in Simcoe Muskoka to 42.

According to the health unit, four people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Plus, two more schools in Simcoe County confirmed a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ontario logged a combined 1,553 new cases over the last two days. The number of cases includes 807 from Monday and 746 Tuesday.

The province reported nine deaths Tuesday and three Monday.

Ontario has conducted more than 67,700 tests in the past 48 hours.

