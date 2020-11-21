Advertisement
5-10 cm of snow possible by Monday morning
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:02PM EST
People in Barrie, Ont. are digging out on Nov. 10, 2017 after the first snowfall of the season. (Beatrice Viasman/CTV Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- You could be waking up to 10 centimetres of fresh snow on Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that blankets much of southern Ontario, including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and Muskoka.
Snow is expected to start falling late Sunday afternoon and continue into the early hours of Monday. Forecasters anticipate snowfall amounts between five and 10 centimetres, depending on which way a Colorado Low tracks.
Driving is expected to be slower because of moderate to heavy snow.