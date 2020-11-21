BARRIE, ONT. -- You could be waking up to 10 centimetres of fresh snow on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that blankets much of southern Ontario, including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and Muskoka.

Snow is expected to start falling late Sunday afternoon and continue into the early hours of Monday. Forecasters anticipate snowfall amounts between five and 10 centimetres, depending on which way a Colorado Low tracks.

Driving is expected to be slower because of moderate to heavy snow.