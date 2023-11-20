4th person arrested in human trafficking investigation in Innisfil

Police arrested a fourth person wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation dubbed Project Chameleon.

Earlier this month, police raided an Innisfil property at Yonge Street and the 7th Line on Nov. 1 and said they seized $30,000 worth of drugs and arrested three individuals after receiving a tip that a female was being held for sexual services.

Tyrone Aaron DIAS, 38, of Innisfil (L), Jashyna SINGH, 29, of Brampton (C), and Royden REIS, 38, of Barrie (R), face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)

Police say three female victims were rescued from the Innisfil residence.

A second search warrant was carried out in Newmarket.

On Monday, police confirmed 37-year-old Burnel Hopkinson surrendered himself to police without incident.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for the capture of Hopkinson following the Innisfil raid.

He faces charges of human trafficking, material benefit from the trafficking of persons, material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services, and sexual assault, and has been held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

The allegations against each of the accused have not been tested in court.