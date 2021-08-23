Advertisement
41 vehicles damaged in crime spree in Alliston, Ont.
Nottawasaga OPP are asking anyone with home security footage in the following neighbourhood to contact them regarding a crime spree that saw 41 vehicles damaged between Sat., Aug 21, to Sun., Aug 22, 2021. (CTV)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Nottawasaga OPP is looking for witnesses or security footage to help police solve a crime spree where 41 vehicles were reported damaged in Alliston.
OPP said owners began calling them Sunday morning to report the vandalism.
Police said all sustained similar damage that included deep scratch marks around the entire vehicle.
Police are asking residents to check their security footage in the Alliston neighbourhood area of :
James A. McCague Avenue
Dowling Road
Hutchinson Drive
Willis Drive
Hussey Street
Burt Avenue
Irwin Crescent
Police believe the incidents happened sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Anyone with any information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.