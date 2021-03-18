BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 41 new COVID-19 cases and confirmed 33 new variant cases on Thursday.

There are currently 381 active COVID-19 infections in Simcoe Muskoka, including 22 hospitalizations.

The region currently has 160 active variant cases, most being the UK B.1.1.7.

To date, 260 residents have tested positive for the UK B.1.1.7 variant, seven tested positive for the Brazil P.1 variant, and one tested positive for the South Africa B.1.351 variant.

Health experts warn variants of concern are up to 75 per cent more contagious and more challenging to overcome.

The health unit says an additional 618 individuals screened positive for a variant of concern. Those cases require further testing to confirm.

Outbreaks

Four schools and two institutions currently have active outbreaks reported.

The school outbreaks are at Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil, Our Lady of Grace Elementary School in Angus, Andrew Hunter Elementary School in Barrie, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board lists seven confirmed cases at Holy Cross. One classroom is closed. The board reports four cases at Our Lady of Grace and two closed classrooms. Holy Trinity has four cases and three closed classrooms.

The public board reports Andrew Hunter has three cases and one closed classroom.

An outbreak within a unit at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene has more than 25 cases. While an outbreak at Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie has less than five cases reported.

There are also active outbreaks in one community setting and eight workplaces.

Vaccine

The province announced Thursday, more doses of the vaccine would arrive in Simcoe Muskoka next week.

To date, the health unit is reporting 61,388 doses have been administered to priority groups.

Plus, over 1,300 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been given to adults 60 to 64 by their primary caregiver as part of the province's rollout plan.

Ontario's plan has adults 80 and older in Phase One and Indigenous adults, chronic home care recipients, and healthcare workers.

The next phase is anticipated to roll out in April and includes adults 60 to 79 in five-year increments, high-risk congregate settings like shelters and community living, and at-risk populations.

By July, the province hopes to start vaccinating the remaining population.

The timelines are dependent on vaccine supply.