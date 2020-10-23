BARRIE, ONT. -- A third COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School in Beeton.

The Simcoe County District School Board said parents were notified of the most recent case on Thursday.

The health unit said its investigation into the case determined that "the individual was not in school while infectious."

The health unit added there is not an outbreak at the school "as there is very strong evidence that the individuals who have tested positive contracted COVID-19 outside of the school."

The school had its first case confirmed on Oct. 16 and a second confirmed just a few days later.

The health unit reports that one of the cases has since resolved.

No classrooms have been closed, and the school remains open.

On Friday, the province listed 72 new cases related to schools, including at least 39 positive tests in students.