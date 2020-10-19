BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County District School Board confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School in Beeton Monday.

The school had its first case confirmed on Friday. It's not known if the two cases are connected.

No classes are closed as a result.

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases in schools across the region, click here.

The province lists 74 new cases among individuals in Ontario publicly-funded schools today, for a total of 1,312 since the start of September. The majority of schools list a single case of COVID-19.