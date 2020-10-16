BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Simcoe County public schools confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a total of five within the school board to currently have positive diagnoses.

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School in Beeton and Barrie North Collegiate Institute in Barrie both confirmed a single case and no classroom closures.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit investigated both cases and determined, "there have been no close contacts to the individual[s] who tested positive for COVID-19 identified at the school."

A letter sent to parents stated that students should continue to attend school unless symptoms arise.

The school and the health unit will not provide personal information on positive cases because of privacy laws unless deemed necessary.

Therefore, it's not known if the individuals who tested positive are school staff or students.