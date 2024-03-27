$20K stolen farm equipment located: charges ensued

Police were investigating the theft of a Case International combine ‘header’ that went missing on February 10 in Southgate, just west of Shelburne.

After receiving a tip from the public about the location of the header, Grey Bruce and Dufferin County police paid a visit to a business at 260 Sideroad in Melancthon on March 25.

After locating the stolen farm machinery, they returned it to the owner.

A 40-year-old Melancthon man was charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to get a permit.

