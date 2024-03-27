BARRIE
    • $20K stolen farm equipment located: charges ensued

    Stolen header farm equipment was recovered March 25, 2024. (Source: OPP) Stolen header farm equipment was recovered March 25, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police were investigating the theft of a Case International combine ‘header’ that went missing on February 10 in Southgate, just west of Shelburne.

    After receiving a tip from the public about the location of the header, Grey Bruce and Dufferin County police paid a visit to a business at 260 Sideroad in Melancthon on March 25.

    After locating the stolen farm machinery, they returned it to the owner.

    A 40-year-old Melancthon man was charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to get a permit.

    Anyone with information can contact the Grey Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; submit a secure Web-Tip at www.cstip.ca; or get the P3 Tips mobile app. You will not be asked to identify yourself; you do not have to appear in court, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

