The once snow packed trails are losing the battle against Mother Nature a little early than expected.

Wet, thick mud and puddles covered trails across the region on Wednesday. This spat of warm weather has closed more than 1,000 km of snowmobile trails.

Trails from as far south as Innisfil, to Midland in the north have been affected. Rider safety is the driving force behind the closures.

“In the last three days, the holes have gotten three times the size that they were,” says Kevin Hagen, manager of Mid-Ontario Snowmobile Trails.

A season that started early looks to be coming to an end for about 80,000 riders.

“If I was a betting man I would say that the chances are we won't be sledding again.”

Hagen says the only way trails will reopen is if the region gets more snow and cold temperatures for at least a week.