Two Simcoe County schools to get additions, child care spaces
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 12:14PM EDT
Two schools in Simcoe County will undergo renovations thanks to new funding from the provincial government.
Clearview Meadows Elementary School in Stayner is getting a new addition to accommodate 153 students.
In Victoria Harbour, St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School will get a new portable. The province says this addition will add 39 child care spaces for local families.
In total, the province is providing $255 million for 38 school projects across Ontario.
The money will help build new schools and create a total of 460 licenced child care spaces.
