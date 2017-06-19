

CTV Barrie





Two schools in Simcoe County will undergo renovations thanks to new funding from the provincial government.

Clearview Meadows Elementary School in Stayner is getting a new addition to accommodate 153 students.

In Victoria Harbour, St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School will get a new portable. The province says this addition will add 39 child care spaces for local families.

In total, the province is providing $255 million for 38 school projects across Ontario.

The money will help build new schools and create a total of 460 licenced child care spaces.