A teenager has pleaded guilty to three charges in connection to a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl last year in Caledon.

The 14-year-old, whose identity is protected under the Youth Justice Act, pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with an undertaking.

A charge of dangerous driving causing death was dropped by the Crown.

He entered the plea in an Orangeville courtroom on Thursday. He will remain in police custody.

The OPP say the youth was driving a stolen minivan on July 26, 2016 on Highway 10. The teen lost control, clipped a hydro pole and rolled onto a brick gate.

The girl was a passenger in the van. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A date for a sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.