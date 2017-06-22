

South Simcoe Police had to rescue two people who became stranded while out boating on Lake Simcoe.

An 18-foot Bayliner vessel ran out of fuel near Long Shoal on Wednesday, at around 10:30 p.m. The boater called 911, telling dispatchers he only had one life-jacket and that his phone’s battery life was down to six per cent.

The SSP marine unit was eventually able to locate the boat and towed it back to shore. The operator, a 24-year-old man, was charged for not having enough life-jackets.

Police say this could have had a tragic ending. Boaters are reminded to have a fully charged phone, a signalling device, a full tank of gas and enough life-jackets for everyone on board.