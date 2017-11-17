

CTV Barrie





Parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound could get a decent dumping of snow this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for areas around Huntsville, Parry Sound, Burk’s Fall, Haliburton and Algonquin Park.

A rain and snow mix is expected to start falling in these areas on Friday night. Up to 10 centimetres could accumulate. That same system is forecasted to intensify on Saturday night.

Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres could fall by the end of the weekend.

A special weather statement has also been issued for the rest of central and southern Ontario. The statement warns that rain will move into the region on Friday night. It could then shift to snow or ice pellets.

Environment Canada says drivers should be aware of icy road conditions.